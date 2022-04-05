AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of Amherst’s new Solar Bylaw Working Group is looking for two members of the community to volunteer to be on the committee.

In addition to the two resident volunteers, the board will be made up of representatives from the town’s Planning Board; Energy and Climate Action Committee; Conservation Commission; Board of Health; and the Water Supply Protection Committee.

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman says the working group will be responsible for researching and drafting a solar zoning bylaw including:

Review the Town-funded solar resource assessment that will identify and prioritize locations for solar installations including battery storage for possible solar development to guide and encourage responsible development of solar installations. The SBWG will help engage the community to ascertain community values, identify criteria and standards to be used in reviewing the bylaw, process, and guidelines.

Establish a clear process and guidelines to support the siting, review, permitting, and construction of solar projects including battery storage in a way that protects the health, safety and welfare of community members, the environment, and natural resources, and

Develop a solar bylaw that will be transmitted to the Town Council and Planning Board for review.

To apply, fill out a Community Activity Form. For more information contact the Community Participation Officers at GetInvolved@AmherstMA.gov or by phone at (413) 259-3002.