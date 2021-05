AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst is looking to tighten regulations around smoking and vaping in workplaces and public areas.

The revised regulations ban smoking and vaping in bed and breakfasts, inns, and hotel and motel rooms.

It also bans smoking in vehicles used for ridesharing, as well as waiting areas for public transportation.

These regulations are set to be voted on at the Amherst Board of Health meeting on May 13.