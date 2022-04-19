AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) -The Town of Amherst is notifying residents that voting precincts will be changing.

After every 10-year Federal Census the state legislature and local municipalities are required to update boundaries for population, communities of interest, state and federal constitutional requirements, and other demographic factors.

The number of precincts will remain at ten however, the precinct boundary lines have shifted and have been renamed to correspond to each district in which they reside.

The Amherst Town Clerk also reminds residents to sign and return the Amherst 2022 Annual Census Listing form even if no changes are needed. Not responding could lead to being removed from the voter registration rolls.

All Massachusetts voters should be aware that the State Primary election is Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and the State General Election will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022.