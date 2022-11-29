AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After a request from the Amherst Business Improvement District, the Town of Amherst has approved free parking at all meters on Saturdays through the holiday season.

Free parking in Downtown Amherst will be available each Saturday until Christmas to celebrate Small Business Saturdays during the holiday season.

According to a news release, nearly 90% of the for-profit businesses in Amherst are relatively small. Each of these businesses has less than 20 employees and about 70% have fewer than 10 employees.

Parking at all town lots and meters in Downtown Amherst will be free on the following Saturdays:

November 26th

December 3rd

December 10th

December 17th

December 24th

Director of Communications & Civic Innovation, Brianna Sunryd says to be mindful of posted time limits or other posted parking restrictions like handicapped parking spaces, loading zones, etc.