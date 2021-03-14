Amherst man arrested following breaking and entering incident

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man was arrested early Sunday.

According to the Amherst Police Department, Jimmy Sanchez, 35, was wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that happened on Saturday in Amherst.

The following is a statement from an Amherst Police Department Facebook post about the incident on Saturday:

At approximately 2AM, Amherst Police responded to a Spring Street residence for a reported intruder. On the scene, the victims reported they were awaken to the sound of someone in their home. Upon investigating, the victims located an unknown male on the second floor. The male was observed dressed in dark clothing and was holding the victims 20 month old toddler. The male then attempted to exit the home with the toddler. The victims pursued and fought with the male outside their home, where they were able to wrestle the child safely from his arms. The unknown male then fled the area on foot. The victims reported minor injuries. Amherst Police Department

After a day-long investigation, police detectives put out a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest.

Jimmy Lee Sanchez, 35, of Amherst is charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony

Larceny from a Building

Assault and Battery

Attempt to Commit a Crime to wit Kidnapping

Larceny under $1200

At this time, Sanchez is being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction, waiting arraignment with the Eastern Hampshire District Court on Monday, March 15.

Police are still investigating the incident.