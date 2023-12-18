NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man is receiving an 8-10 year state prison sentence followed by five years of probation for his 2021 break-in, theft, and attempted kidnapping from an Amherst home.

In a sentencing hearing Monday, Jimmy Sanchez, 39, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including kidnapping a child under 16, burglary with assault, stealing in a building, assault and battery, and larceny.

The incident occurred on March 13, 2021, when Sanchez broke into a Spring Street home in Amherst, stole several items, and attempted to escape the house with a 20-month-old toddler. The occupants confronted Sanchez, rescued the toddler, and he left the scene.

The police investigation led to Sanchez’s arrest the next day on the UMass Amherst campus, where he was attempting to steal a laptop. Sanchez admitted to stealing items from the home and taking the baby as a means of escape, claiming no intention to harm the child. Further investigations revealed additional charges related to thefts from other homes in the area.

In court, Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Russo recommended a 10-12 year prison sentence followed by probation, while Defense attorney Daniel Solomon suggested 4-5 years in prison followed by probation. The final sentence mandates a mental health evaluation for Sanchez during probation, staying away from the victims and their residences, and avoiding the UMass Amherst campus.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing. The significant state prison sentence provides justice to the victims in the wake of an unthinkable incident,” said ADA Russo. “We hope that they can regain a sense of safety in the community and that this brings some closure from which they can begin to move forward.”