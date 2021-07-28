Amherst native wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst native is walking away from the Olympics with a silver medal.

Support pouring from all over for our Olympic champion, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, all eyes are on Tokyo Wednesday night to see him representing western Massachusetts and the nation. 22News talked to several college students in Amherst on Michael Hixon.

“Just don’t settle and keep working hard all the way through. A lot of grit,” said Katrina Tobin.

“Stay humble. Perseverance through the mental and physical challenges that you may undergo,” said Kassidy Morris.

“Believing in yourself, even when it gets the hardest: keep going no matter what,” said Jordan Dean.

Katrina, Kassidy and Jordan will be watching the Olympics from the comfort of the dining hall but Wednesday night they’ll get to see Amherst native Michael Hixon go for the silver.

“It’s really awesome that he’s from a small town like Amherst, Massachusetts, and he’s on a big stage at the Olympics in Tokyo, it’s pretty cool,” they told 22News.

According to the Hampshire Gazzette, Hixon trained for Tokyo 2020 during the pandemic using UMass’s facilities. The pool that was open during the pandemic is closed to renovations but UMass is a bit of a home for Hixon since his mother was the diving coach there.

22News spoke with Hixon at the pool back in 2010 when he was our “Athlete of the Week,” predicting his future as an Olympian, “I mean that’s tough to say because that’s six years away but hopefully I’ll keep working hard and I might be able to get somewhere close to there.”

Humble as he was as a Amherst High School student, his career has continued to make a splash where he won silver in Rio for the Synchronized 3 meter.

You can see his silver winning dive in Tokyo on 22News starting Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.