Amherst neighborhood exercises 5,000 miles during pandemic

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Exercise has united a whole neighborhood in Amherst, bringing them closer together during this tough time.

It is a neighborhood of 40 families, and through exercise, they are supporting frontline workers and each other.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the families in the Amherst neighborhood have been committing to exercise around the 1-mile long circle that makes up their residence.

Whether it is biking, running, skateboarding, or cruising in a toy car, they said it is keeping their spirits up while being safe and maintaining the proper social distance.

22News spoke with Jordie Kern, a resident who helped start the community exercise.

He told us that everyone want’s to make the best out of the situation.

“We’re all so grateful and thankful to have people out there working in the hospitals,” said Kern. “The nurses, and the essential workers who are delivering our packages…we just keep them in mind when we are doing this and we are dedicating this all to them.”











To make things more interesting the neighborhood has been keeping track of everyone’s progress.

Through an honor’s system, each of the 120 participants clock in how many miles they’ve reached for the day.

The person with the most miles is in first place, because, of course, a little friendly competition never hurts.

“I’ve done 218 laps,” said 11-year-old Dominic. “I really wanted first place but yeah..”

“I did 266,” said 15-year-old Ryan. He’s in first place.

Several healthcare workers that live in the community also participate in the collective exercise.

Dr. Jacqueline Kang told 22News it has been a meaningful experience for her.

“Everybody is doing their part no matter what that part is,” said Dr. Kang. “It is easy to get isolated, over the last month, so to come out and to see friends has been really rewarding.“

Together the community originally set a goal of 5,000 miles, which was surpassed this week. The residents told us that their next goal is to reach 10,000 miles.

Let us know when you reach it!