AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The non-profit called Amherst Business Improvement District has received funding that it’s offering to small business owners in town.

This is the second round of funding through the American Rescue Plan, and this time it will focus on bringing new business to Amherst.

Two ways this most recent funding will be used: $40,000 will help businesses open up storefronts in Amherst. New businesses can receive $5,000 to $10,000.

And then $35,000 will go towards technical assistance or the professional fees that come with opening a business. That can include branding, hiring architects, and legal assistance.

In total, Amherst BID has received $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan, with round one’s funding going towards existing businesses.

Grant applications are due August 15th. For more information on how to apply, click here.