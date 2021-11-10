Amherst offering online application for permits and licenses

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and businesses looking for permits and licenses in Amherst can now apply online.

A new online permitting and licensing portal currently offers applications for building, electrical, gas and plumbing permits; rental registration; health licenses; parking permits, fire department permits; planning, conservation and many more.

The online portal also offers the Town of Amherst multiple ways to manage permitting, licensing, and code enforcement, including:

Automating operational processes associated with permitting, licensing and code enforcement.

Providing businesses and residents with access to critical information surrounding the process.

Reviewing, approving, and issuing permits and licenses from a single digital platform; and the ability to schedule inspections with ease.

Improving staff and community insights for more informed decision-making.

Amherst is now one of more than 1,000 public sector organizations that utilizes OpenGov to streamline processes designed specifically for government business.