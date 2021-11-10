Amherst offering online application for permits and licenses

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Town Signs Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and businesses looking for permits and licenses in Amherst can now apply online.

A new online permitting and licensing portal currently offers applications for building, electrical, gas and plumbing permits; rental registration; health licenses; parking permits, fire department permits; planning, conservation and many more.

The online portal also offers the Town of Amherst multiple ways to manage permitting, licensing, and code enforcement, including: 

  • Automating operational processes associated with permitting, licensing and code enforcement.  
  • Providing businesses and residents with access to critical information surrounding the process. 
  • Reviewing, approving, and issuing permits and licenses from a single digital platform; and the ability to schedule inspections with ease. 
  • Improving staff and community insights for more informed decision-making. 

Amherst is now one of more than 1,000 public sector organizations that utilizes OpenGov to streamline processes designed specifically for government business. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories