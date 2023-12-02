AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst will be offering free parking downtown every Saturday in December.

According to a news release from the Town of Amherst, there will be free parking on December 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd in all metered spaces and lots in Downtown Amherst.

The parking spaces include all municipal lots and metered spaces from College Street to Triangle Street and from North/South Prospect Street to Seelye Street, which includes Main Street from the Dickinson Homestead and part of Amity Street, up to the intersection with North/South Prospect Street.

“We remain grateful to the Town of Amherst for their continued support of Small

Businesses in downtown Amherst. FREE PARKING SATURDAYS Return from 12/2 – 12/23 for

holiday shopping and revelers. The continued commitment to the vibrancy of downtown is

appreciated. Our businesses and customers welcome this every year!” said the Executive Director of the Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), Gabrielle Gould.