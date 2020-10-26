Amherst offers phone number, email for residents to report large gatherings over Halloween weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police Departments across the state are getting ready for a busy weekend with Halloween falling on a Saturday this year.

Public health officials are urging people to stay home this Halloween weekend and avoid crowds to help limit the spread COVID-19.

Despite there being less students on campus at UMass Amherst this semester, the state’s health department is asking everyone to limit the social gatherings on Halloween. As cases numbers continue to rise in the state, large parties could spell disaster for spreading the coronavirus.

The town has developed a telephone hotline and email so residents can call for assistance when they see a large gathering or people without a mask. Police have already had to break-up large party’s off campus earlier this semester, which resulted in fines.