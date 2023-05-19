AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst police officer was honored with an award for saving a baby’s life.

In March, Amherst police and paramedics were called to help a 2-day-old infant in cardiac arrest. According to the Amherst Police Department, due to Officer Dominick Corsetti’s quick response, his incredible performance under stress, and his high-quality CPR, that baby is alive and thriving today.

During the Hampshire County EMS banquet on Wednesday, Officer Dominick Corsetti was honored with a SAVE award for using successful life-saving measures. Paramedics Matt Chipman, Stone Koury, Chris Richeidie, and Dylan Tunnel were also honored with this award.