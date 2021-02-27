Amherst organization donates $70,000 worth of books to Springfield schools

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst organization Reader to Reader donated $70,000 worth of books to Springfield Schools according to Founder and Executive Director David Mazor.

The global literacy organization based in Amherst donated over 7,000 new children’s books to the Springfield Public Schools.

“We are very excited to be able to make a donation of this magnitude, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting children’s in-school time, it is all the more important to get books into their homes,” said Mazor.

The books with a value of over $70,000 are part of the American Girl series and were made possible by American Girl Publishing.

“Springfield Public Schools is thrilled to accept this donation of books that have main characters that are inclusive of different races and cultures. It’s so important for our students to see themselves in books,” said Dan Warwick, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.

American Girl’s character books feature historical fiction that teaches history, traditions, and values in order to educate and entertain.

Each story is told in six compelling books that focus on family, school, holiday, birthday, summer, and winter adventures.