Amherst PD receives new equipment for police dogs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know that police dogs play an important role in keeping the community safe, and Amherst police got some equipment to help its dogs do their jobs.

Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone announced on Monday that the department received some training equipment for its police dog program.

It came from Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, a nonprofit that supports Massachusetts police dogs with essential equipment, training, and overall support.

The department received the highest quality patrol harnesses which are designed for the comfort and safety of the dogs because they are lightweight and help the dog do its job.

The equipment will be utilized for the training and deployment of the K-9 teams into the community.

