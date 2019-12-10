Amherst PD warns residents to lock doors, windows

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Chief of Police Scott P. is warning the community to protect their local residences during winter break.

According to the Amherst Police Department, during this time of the year, burglaries are more likely to occur. Police said the majority of thefts are made through unlocked doors and windows.

To help spread awareness to community members, the Amherst Police Department created the STOP initiative:

S. Secure all doors and windows. A quick check of your residence before departing is possibly the best way to protect your belongings during fall and winter breaks.

T. Take your valuables with you. Highly valuable items such as electronics, jewelry, and game systems should be taken with you if possible.

O. Out of sight. Keep all of your valuables out of sight. Valuable items in plain view can attract the attention of a thief and make you a target.

P. Patrols. The Amherst Police Department will be utilizing directed patrols in an effort to deter/apprehend any offenders during the breaks. These directed patrols will include plain clothes officers on foot in and around areas of student housing.

If you notice any suspicious activity, you are asked to call 413-259-3000.