AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An interim superintendent to lead the Amherst-Pelham Regional school districts has been chosen.

Doug Slaughter will be the new interim superintendent effective immediately. Union 26, a group made up of committee members who represents the district chose him tonight during a special meeting.

Superintendent Michael Morris, whose resignation was accepted during a joint meeting of the same panels on August 17, worked his last day Thursday.

We heard from Slaughter on his new role, “I’ll work diligently to try to do the best job I can and to support the kids the best we can, keep the focus on the kids throughout the year and leverage the incredible staff we have to best by the kids and support them and their educational pursuits.”

Three other school committee members have resigned this month, leaving just two left. There is a quorum in place which allows Union 26 and Regional school committees to act on hiring new staff.