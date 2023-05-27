AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The third annual Odenong Pow Wow was held at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event was free and open to the public with live dancing, cultural performances, and raffles.

22News spoke with the founder of the Odenong Powwow about why events like these are so important for preserving indigenous culture and history here in western Massachusetts.

Justin Betty, the founder of Odenong Pow Wow told 22News, “It’s an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate who we are as indigenous people and to share that with the local community who may not get a chance to interact with us as often as they would want.”

Betty hopes this event sparks a community-wide change where more people engage in communication between indigenous and non-indigenous people and, if you missed out on today’s celebrations the Odenong Powwow will be back Sunday.