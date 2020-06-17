Amherst-Pelham Regional School District working to maintain staff diversity

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst-Pelham Regional School District is taking a stand against systemic profiling, harassment and assault.

Amherst schools are working to increase awareness about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Amherst Regional School Committee announced they are committed to acknowledging and addressing the impacts of systemic racism on and within its education system. The district is looking to reaffirm that racial justice and equality are important and should be prioritized.

To do that, the committee is working to increase and maintain staff diversity to reflect student diversity and increase the number of teaching staff that are people of color.

They are also looking to widen learning opportunities to reflect students’ interests. This comes at a time where people are demanding change across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The committee hopes the changes they make will be in the best interest for its students moving forward.