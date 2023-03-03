AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst announced Friday that Police Chief Scott Livingstone will be retiring later this year.

Chief Livingstone has been with the Amherst Police Department for 46 years. He was hired in 1977 as a Community Service Officer and moved through the ranks of Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and then Police Chief in 2009.

“This has been just an incredible journey over the last 46 years. I have been blessed with unwavering support from my wife Rhys and my children. The individuals I have worked with, both past and present, are absolutely the best people I know, who have chosen a profession that is more rewarding than frustrating. They have all played a role in the reason I have remained as a police officer in the Town of Amherst for this extended period. To the Amherst community, I would just like to say thank you for all the support I’ve received and continue to receive to this day. Amherst can be a difficult town to police in, but we have always been supported by the vast majority of you and for that, I will always be grateful,” said Livingstone.

As Chief of Police, Livingstone brought many updates to the department such as community-based policing, crisis intervention teams, a community outreach officer, hybrid police cruisers, and established K-9 units.

Chief Livingstone said he was most proud of being named Chief in 2009, his graduation from the FBI National Academy, and being named Police Executive of the Year by the Western Massachusetts Police Chiefs in 2019.

“Scott has served the Town of Amherst with integrity, honor, and compassion,” said Town Manager Paul Bockelman. “He has provided strong, progressive leadership as Chief for 14 years. He is a unique public safety leader – one of the best in the State – who has committed his entire career to making Amherst a safe place for all. Scott has built a professional department with highly trained police officers. He has been on the forefront of embracing change in policing such as the six pillars of President Obama’s 21st Century Policing and has worked to implement the Town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service Department. I will miss his wisdom, advice, and friendship. The Town has been fortunate to have Scott as its Police Chief.”

His last day as Police Chief will be May 27th. The town will begin the search process for a new chief immediately.