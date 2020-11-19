Amherst Police Department to host holiday gift drive

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been an extremely difficult year and many families are facing financial challenges during the holiday season.

The Amherst Police Department is doing their part by hosting a Holiday gift drive to bring holiday cheer to city residents. They are asking for donations of books, winter apparel, gift cards, or wrapping supplies.

The drive will be held from November 20 through December 21.

You can drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Amherst Police station at 111 Main Street.