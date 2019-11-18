Amherst Police Department welcomes two new officers

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Two new Patrol Officers have entered into the Amherst Police Department after graduating from the Western Massachusetts Regional Police Academy in Springfield on November 8.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Katherine E. Newell and Zachary J. Bullough graduated and have begun their 12-week field officer training program.

Greenfield resident, 22-year-old Katherine Newell graduated from Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls in 2015. In 2017 she earned her associate’s degree in criminal justice from Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner. She previously worked as a Deputy Sheriff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

South Hadley resident, 26-year-old Zachary Bullough graduated from South Hadley High School in 2011. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice In 2016 from Bridgewater State University. He previously worked as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the town of Granby.

Congratulations Katherine and Zachary!