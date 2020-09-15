Amherst Police Detective retiring after 31 years of service

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After 31 years on the force, Detective Christina Knightly has retired from the Amherst Police Department.

Knightly joined the Department as a community service officer in June of 1989. Less than a year later, she became a full-time patrol officer and was later reassigned to the detective bureau in 1992.

The Detective went on to be a Certified Forensic Child Interviewer, Rape Aggression Defense Instructor, and a member of the Sexual Assault Investigation Team.

In 2012, Detective Knightly launched a five-year investigation into a string of burglaries in Amherst and a number of surrounding communities. In 2017, she received a Letter of Merit for her investigation into a double shooting that led to the arrest and conviction of two men.

She worked to establish a mentorship program for elementary and middle school students along with creating an Adventure Based Ropes Course. She also received “Badge #1” to honor her service to the town of Amherst.

Knightly graduated from Holyoke High School in 1983. In 1990, she graduated from the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Academy in Agawam, a member of the 15th Municipal Police Officer Class. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice at Westfield State University.