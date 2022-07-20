AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Police, community members, and K9 teams from across Massachusetts came together Tuesday to remember Comfort Dog Winston that passed away last month. Tuesday would have been his second birthday.

A memorial was held in Amherst Tuesday for Winston to celebrate his life and honor what he did throughout the community and the police department. The chocolate English Labrador Retriever was donated to the department by Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire as a puppy in 2020. He was partnered with Officer Laramee to work in the community to provide support to families involved in sensitive, emotional, or serious cases.

The ceremony also introduced the department’s newest comfort dog, Auggie. Auggie comes from Boonefield Labradors, just like Winston, and will help fill the big paws Winston left behind.

Credit: Amherst Police Department

Comfort dogs from across the state joined the Amherst Police department to welcome Auggie and remember Winston.