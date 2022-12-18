AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just a week away, and another toy drive is taking place in the pioneer valley on Sunday.

The Umass Amherst Police Department, alongside the Amherst Police Department, is holding a toy drive from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside the Hadley Walmart.

Both departments ask locals to come to help out in making kids’ holiday seasons a little bit brighter. Any and all unwrapped and unopened donations are accepted and appreciated.

All donations will stay local, going to the kids at The Bridge Center and Jessie’s House. Toys can still be dropped off in the Amherst Police Department’s lobby as well.

Some of the suggested donations are: