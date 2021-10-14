Amherst Police sergeant educates students about Hispanic heritage

Hampshire County

by: Chris Bouzakis

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A local police sergeant is using her personal story to educate students about Hispanic Heritage Month. 

Sgt. Janet Lopez of the Amherst Police Department was invited to share her experiences as a Latina police officer with 4th and 6th graders in town. 

While there, she also read a traditional story shared around Halloween time called: “Día de Los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead,” which celebrates, and honors loved ones who have passed away. 

Hispanic Heritage month concludes this Friday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories