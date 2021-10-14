Amherst Police sergeant educates students about Hispanic heritage

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A local police sergeant is using her personal story to educate students about Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sgt. Janet Lopez of the Amherst Police Department was invited to share her experiences as a Latina police officer with 4th and 6th graders in town.

While there, she also read a traditional story shared around Halloween time called: “Día de Los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead,” which celebrates, and honors loved ones who have passed away.

Hispanic Heritage month concludes this Friday.