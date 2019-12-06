Amherst Police Sergeant retires after 25 years

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Amherst Police Sergeant David Foster will retire after 25 years of service to the department and town of Amherst.

Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone announced the retirement in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to the Amherst Police Department, Sergeant Foster was appointed a patrol officer with the Amherst Police Department on December 5, 1994, where he was assigned patrol duties until his reassignment to the detective bureau in September of 2000.

During his time, Foster has received extensive training in criminal investigation, sexual assault and juvenile policing issues. He was a Field Training Officer, Ropes Course Instructor and liaison to the Amherst Regional School system.

Foster was also a member of the Search and Rescue Team, Crime Scene Unit and Sexual Assault Investigation Team. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on August 11, 2014, and was assigned as a patrol supervisor. He received the Amherst Pelham Education Association

“Sergeant Foster has been an exemplary member of the Amherst Police Department for the past 25 years. He is a valued friend and mentor to so many of his fellow officers. He will be truly missed by all of us for his keen sense of humor and dedication to both this department and the Town of Amherst.” -Amherst Police Chief Scott P. Livingstone

Thank you for your service, and good luck to you Sergeant Foster!