Amherst Police to host Holiday Gift Drive for families in need

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Chief of Police Scott P. Livingstone announced Wednesday that Amherst Police will host a Holiday Gift Drive beginning on November 20 through December 21.

This year has been extremely hard for many families and with holidays coming up they will experience additional financial challenges.

Amherst Police is accepting donations to help those families, the donations will be distributed to the Amherst Survival Center, Bridge Family Resource Center, and Jessie’s House.

All gifts can be left in a box in the police department’s outer lobby, simply notify the station of your donation.

Amherst Police recommends bringing, unwrapped gifts such as books, winter clothes, gift cards or even just wrapping supplies to 111 Main Street.

For more information or questions, contact Detective Marcus Humber at 413-259-335 or humberm@amherst.gov.