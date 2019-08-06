Amherst police to increase impaired driving patrols

AMHERST, Mass., (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department will be increasing impaired driving patrols on local roads with the assistance of grant funds from the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Amherst police are partnering with countless other departments in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization through the summer.

Police say the campaign advises drivers to take public transportation, use a ride-share service, or designate a sober driver if they plan on drinking alcohol or using drugs.