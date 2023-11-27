AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department issued a crime alert as reports of vehicle break-ins rise across town.

The majority of incidents involve unlocked vehicles, prompting law enforcement to emphasize preventative measures to curb the rise in such crimes.

Residents are urged to park their vehicles in well-lit areas, refrain from leaving valuables inside cars, lock their doors, and always take their keys with them. These simple yet effective precautions can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to car break-ins.

The Amherst Police stress the importance of community collaboration in curbing these criminal activities. By adopting these safety measures, residents contribute to creating a more secure environment for everyone.

In case individuals find themselves victims of these crimes, the Amherst Police Department urges prompt reporting. Victims or witnesses can contact the Amherst Police at (413) 259-3000 to report incidents and provide valuable information to aid ongoing investigations.