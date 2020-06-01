Amherst protesters call for nationwide justice, denounce racism

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters were seen in Amherst Sunday in a call for justice after the killing of George Floyd, and the town has responded.

Protestors are taking to the streets across the nation, including here in western Massachusetts. Amherst saw a gathering of people Sunday.

Following the protest, the town of Amherst and police put on a joint statement extending their collective condolences to the Floyd family and friends, and to all who grieve his death.

Amherst is offering their thoughts to the countless members of the community who have been personally impacted as well. As mentioned, Protesters were on the Amherst town common Sunday protesting for justice.

It was a mostly peaceful gathering. Amherst town officials agree that the public has a right to voice their concerns on racism and police brutality. The current public health situation is making it difficult for people to connect with friends, extended family, or school staff in-person.

So, Amherst Regional Public School counselors and Family Center staff will be available to support students in the coming days and weeks.