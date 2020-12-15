Amherst providing free COVID-19 testing for residents who have symptoms

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is providing free testing for residents and town of Amherst employees who are symptomatic or have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new test site is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the town.

The drive-through testing site will be open Friday, December 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required with only 150 slots available on the day of testing.

The site is for symptomatic residents and town employees, and close contacts as well as for residents/employees who need testing to be released from quarantine. 

Residents are asked to drive-up to Mill River Recreation Area located at 95 Montague Road in Amherst.

The following people are eligible for free testing:

  • Town of Amherst residents 
  • Town of Amherst employees 
  • All ages 
  • Symptomatic individuals (If you feel like you may have Covid) 
  • Close contacts or individuals who need testing to be released from quarantine 

According to the Town of Amherst’s website, there are a total of 701 positive COVID-19 cases with 124 cases that are active.

