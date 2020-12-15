Amherst providing free COVID-19 testing for residents who have symptoms

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is providing free testing for residents and town of Amherst employees who are symptomatic or have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the new test site is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the town.
The drive-through testing site will be open Friday, December 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required with only 150 slots available on the day of testing.
The site is for symptomatic residents and town employees, and close contacts as well as for residents/employees who need testing to be released from quarantine.
Residents are asked to drive-up to Mill River Recreation Area located at 95 Montague Road in Amherst.
The following people are eligible for free testing:
- Town of Amherst residents
- Town of Amherst employees
- All ages
- Symptomatic individuals (If you feel like you may have Covid)
- Close contacts or individuals who need testing to be released from quarantine
According to the Town of Amherst’s website, there are a total of 701 positive COVID-19 cases with 124 cases that are active.