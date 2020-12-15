Amherst providing free COVID-19 testing for residents who have symptoms

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is providing free testing for residents and town of Amherst employees who are symptomatic or have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new test site is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the town.

The drive-through testing site will be open Friday, December 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required with only 150 slots available on the day of testing.

The site is for symptomatic residents and town employees, and close contacts as well as for residents/employees who need testing to be released from quarantine.

Residents are asked to drive-up to Mill River Recreation Area located at 95 Montague Road in Amherst.

The following people are eligible for free testing:

Town of Amherst residents

Town of Amherst employees

All ages

Symptomatic individuals (If you feel like you may have Covid)

Close contacts or individuals who need testing to be released from quarantine

According to the Town of Amherst’s website, there are a total of 701 positive COVID-19 cases with 124 cases that are active.