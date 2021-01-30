Amherst Railway Show goes virtual

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday and Sunday, the Amherst Railway Society is live-streaming a virtual railroad show, highlighting the history of railway service through the heart of western Massachusetts.

If there was no need for social distancing, thousands of families would pack the Big E fairgrounds to marvel at the model railroading salute what was once the best-loved form of transportation through western Massachusetts.

Over the years, the Railroad Hobby show had become a spectacular event attracting enthusiasts from throughout New England. This year it’s a virtual presentation honoring the past from the safety of your own home.

