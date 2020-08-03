Amherst received over $300k in CARES act funding

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst announced Monday they were awarded $32,577 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development to help a microenterprise assistance program and organizations that address food insecurity and housing instability.

The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development made 36 awards across Massachusetts through an application process that addresses impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the town of Amherst, approximately half of the funding, $160,000, will be allocated to a microenterprise assistance program that awards grants up to $10,000 to businesses that are income-eligible and with five or fewer employees.

The rest of the funding will be distributed to organizations that address food insecurity and housing instability, and to support those experiencing homelessness.

According to the release, the following places will receive grants:

Food Pantry at the Amherst Survival Center will receive $90,000 due to the increase in the need for their services

Family Outreach of Amherst will receive $52,000 to support residents in retaining their housing and to find affordable housing

Craig’s Doors Resource Center will receive approximately $20,000 to support individuals experiencing homelessness with case management and in their search for housing

“While the needs of our community far outstrip the funds available, I am grateful to the Department of Housing and Community Development for funding these very important initiatives in the Town of Amherst,” Town Manager Paul Bockelman said.