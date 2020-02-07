Amherst receives $100,000 grant for climate preparedness planning

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The town of Amherst received a $100,000 grant for climate preparedness planning from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant funding is designated to hire technical assistance, interpreters/translators, and to engage a community liaison in the development of a Climate Action, Adaptation and Resiliency Plan. These people will work closely with the town’s Sustainability Coordinator and other staff as well as advice from the town’s Energy and Climate Action Committee.

The Sustainability Coordinator will work with ECAC and town staff to develop a plan over the next five months.

“We are extremely pleased to have received this competitive grant that will assist the town in developing a process to move Amherst towards its recently adopted goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. This grant will provide additional resources to build out our Climate Action Plan and ensure vulnerable communities are able to engage in the process that impacts their lives most directly”. – Amherst Town Manager, Paul Bockelman.

The town also received a $29,000 a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program (MVP) Planning Grant in 2019 to conduct and engage the community in identifying its vulnerabilities to climate change.

(Photo Courtesy: Mass.gov)

Amherst was the first Western Massachusetts community to create a Climate Action Plan in 2005.