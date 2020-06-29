Amherst receives $10K to help improve downtown outdoor dining

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst and the Amherst Business Improvement District have received a grant of $10,000 to go toward changes to the downtown area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the town received the grant from the Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation to purchase materials needed to help make downtown more comfortable and accessible.

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman stated how much he appreciated the foundation’s support in exploring creative and sustainable ways to allow residents to safely enjoy an outside meal. “These small changes may help us envision a future downtown that will create more life on our sidewalks,” Bockelman added.

The grant is mainly focused on outdoor furnishing such as umbrellas, planters, and plants to help make outdoor dining spaces more attractive and welcoming for costumers. The grant will also be matched by the Downtown Amherst Foundation.

Executive Director of BID Gabrielle Gould is thrilled to see its first joint grant application come to success as the business improvement district and town work together.