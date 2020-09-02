Amherst receives money to upgrade lights at library, police station and town hall

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has been awarded $125,998 in Green Communities Funding from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, approximately $100,500 of the funding is being provided for LED lighting retrofits at the Munson Library, Police Station and Town Hall. $25,500 will be used for vehicle idle reduction technology.

“As always, we are grateful to the MA DOER Green Communities program for making this funding available. During this unprecedented time of a global pandemic, it is important that we also stay vigilant in our mission to increase efficiency as one of the methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman

$13,000,558 in Green Communities competitive grants was awarded to 103 municipalities across Massachusetts to fund clean energy projects.

Amherst recently converted streetlights to LED technology; municipal building lighting retrofits, more efficient boiler replacement; increased mechanical efficiency for HVAC systems; purchased an electric vehicle and trained staff on energy management systems with previous Green Communities funding received.