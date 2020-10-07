Amherst receives nearly $130K from MassDOT to expand outdoor dining, enhance bus stops

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ final round of Shared Streets and Spaces grant money is going to more communities in the state, this time Amherst is receiving funds.

MassDOT awarded the town more than $129,000 to expand social distance friendly outdoor dining options.

“We’re very thankful because it has helped us in a lot of ways. If it wasn’t for the outdoor dining, we wouldn’t be able to survive,” a cashier at Veracruzana in Amherst, Eneysha Diaz, told 22News. She says they’re taking things going day-by-day.

For some small businesses in Amherst center they offered limited outdoor seating before, but now the town is able to use the money to expand their current offerings. So far the town has set up make-shift outdoor dining in front of most restaurants in the town center.

“It’s been pretty good. It gets used often because nobody can eat inside. It gives businesses around here a chance to still be active without having to force themselves to endanger people,” Antonio’s Pizza manager, Steven Aoki told 22News.

Some restaurants, like Antonio’s Pizza, are wondering what will happen to their new dining spaces once the temperature drops.

“There are outdoor heating elements that work. So I wonder if they’ll start doing that when it gets colder. You know, it gets very cold in the dead of winter. I have no idea how that’s going to work yet,” Aoki continued.

It’s not just about outdoor dining, the grant will also go towards enhancing pedestrian facilities and bus stops. The state’s given out $10.2 million to fund 124 projects in 103 municipalities with the program.