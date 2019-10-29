Amherst receives over $1M grant for pollution prevention

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Amherst received more than $1 million in grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to target water pollution and storm runoff.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the town of Amherst received a $276,549 grant to restore and reconnect the Fearing Brook and its floodplain which will slow the flow of runoff, increase sediment retention, decrease bacteria, and reduce erosion.

The Fearing Brook is an urban stream that receives stormwater from almost half of the Downtown area and flows into the Fort River.

The work will be done on Amherst Conservation land near the East Village Center.

“While we’re slowing down the water from entering the fort river, that floodplain is going to clean up and help with water quality in the stream, and over the next couple of years, the goal is to improve the water quality going into the river.” -David Ziomek Amherst Assistant Town Manager

More than $1 million has been awarded to seven projects including the town of Amherst, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.