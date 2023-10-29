AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst recreation worked together with the Jones Library bringing Amherst residents this year’s Halloween Spooktacular.

Everyone came to the Bangs Community Center in all their best ghosts, bats, and character costumes. The event has something for children of all ages from trick-or-treating to a haunted house. If some did want to embark on spooky adventures they were able to sit and enjoy a not so scary spooky story time.

This year there were new additions to this Halloween Spooktacular that made sure everyone can enjoy this upcoming holiday.

Becky Demling, the outreach director of Amherst Recreation told 22News, “Monster mash dance so kids get their energy out new this year. We have a sensory-friendly area for kids who might need a quieter place to fully participate. Very family oriented, very friendly activity.”

She also gave a shout out to her amazing volunteers from UMass Amherst fraternities Delta Chi and A.P.O. Along with her sponsors like go net speed and go berry.