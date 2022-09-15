AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Amherst Regional High School were dismissed due to several fires that were set in bathrooms on Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents at around noon from the superintendent’s office at the high school located on 21 Mattoon Street, students were dismissed between 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. depending on the bus routes. Students may be picked up after 1 p.m. and all sporting events are canceled for the day.

The small separate fires set in the bathrooms were contained quickly. The dismissal was ordered by the Amherst police and fire departments to conduct the investigation.

No injuries are reported at this time. 22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information becomes available.