AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is reminding residents that there have been changes to voting precincts as per the law regarding population changes from the U.S. Federal Census.

The new precincts will be in effect for the upcoming State Primary on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and the State’s General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Amherst will continue to have ten (10) precincts for all elections, but they have been renamed to reflect the district of their locations:

Click here for the map outlining the new precinct boundary lines.