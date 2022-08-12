AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is reminding residents that there have been changes to voting precincts as per the law regarding population changes from the U.S. Federal Census.

The new precincts will be in effect for the upcoming State Primary on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and the State’s General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Amherst will continue to have ten (10) precincts for all elections, but they have been renamed to reflect the district of their locations:

District PrecinctPolling Location
1 1ANorth Zion Korean Church, Church Hall, 1193 North Pleasant Street
1 1BImmanuel Lutheran Church, 867 North Pleasant Street
2 2AAmherst-Pelham Regional High School, 21 Mattoon Street
2 2BFort River School, 70 South East Street
3 3AAmherst-Pelham Regional High School, 21 Mattoon Street
3 3BCrocker Farm School, 280 West Street
4 4AAmherst-Pelham Regional High School, 21 Mattoon Street
4 4BAmherst-Pelham Regional High School, 21 Mattoon Street
5 5ABangs Community Center, 70 Boltwood Walk
5 5BMunson Memorial Library, South Amherst Common, 1046 South East Street
Courtesy Town of Amherst

Click here for the map outlining the new precinct boundary lines.