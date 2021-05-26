Amherst reopening municipal buildings on June 1st

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst will reopen Town Hall and other municipal buildings to the public beginning Tuesday, June 1st.
Visitors to the Amherst Town Hall will enter from the Main St. entrance and a staff attendant will direct people to where they want to go in the building. Social distancing will maintained while waiting in line at any of the departments. Town Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Public meetings will be held virtually until further notice. The public meetings calendar can be found by clicking here.
Other Town Buildings:
- Jones Library: Phased reopening beginning Monday, June 14th. To learn more, click here.
- Bangs Center/Senior Center: Due to vaccine clinic operations, the Bangs Center will continue a modified scaling up of in-person activities from June 1-31. The Senior Center will scale up activities during the month of June with pre-registered and by appointment access. Occupancy limits, social distance will remain in effect and masks are advised. Masks are required for those unvaccinated. Please contact Senior Services at 413-259-3060 for more information.
- Fire Department: Will reopen on June 1st following the same mask protocols as Town Hall.
- Police Department: Has already reopened to the public, following the same mask protocols as Town Hall.
- DPW: Will reopen on June 1st following the same mask protocols as Town Hall.
- Amherst Recreation Office: Will reopen on June 1st with masks required until further notice.