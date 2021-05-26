Amherst reopening municipal buildings on June 1st

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst will reopen Town Hall and other municipal buildings to the public beginning Tuesday, June 1st.

Visitors to the Amherst Town Hall will enter from the Main St. entrance and a staff attendant will direct people to where they want to go in the building. Social distancing will maintained while waiting in line at any of the departments. Town Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Public meetings will be held virtually until further notice. The public meetings calendar can be found by clicking here.

Other Town Buildings: