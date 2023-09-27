AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst’s African Heritage Reparation Assembly, a working group designed to create a plan for the town to provide reparations to local residents impacted by anti-black racism has released its final report.

The Assembly recommended creating an endowment to fund the reparation work using tax revenue from cannabis sales. They say the money could go towards youth programming, affordable housing, and direct cash payments as part of reparations, among others.

These are all still just recommendations, it’s up to the town to decide where they want this initiative to go next. To review the final report visit AmherstMA.gov.