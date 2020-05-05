Amherst resident raises over $11,000 for Amherst Survival Center

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst resident has raised more than $11,000 for the Amherst Survival Center.

Photographer Isabella Dellolio has been taking pictures of people on the front steps of their homes. She takes the pictures free of charge, but asks that families donate to the Survival Center through a GoFundMe campaign she established.

Her initial fundraising goal was $2,500.

“It just feels great to help the survival center, it feels great to give the families a lot of fun and ultimately to give them a visual memory of this time,” said Dellolio.

We should point out that she takes the photos while maintaining social distance guidelines.

The Amherst Survival Center serves meals, distributes food, and provides support services to more than six-thousand people every year.