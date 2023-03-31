Image of architect rending of new front entrance of the elementary school building by DiNisco Design. Credit: Town of Amherst)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst school officials will be holding a discussion on building plans for a new elementary school at the Fort River site.

The presentation will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 70 Boltwood Walk in Amherst. The event is free and open to the public, parking will also be free. In attendance will be Chair of the Elementary School Building Committee Cathy Schoen and Fort River Principal Tamera Sullivan-Daley.

Amherst’s Town Council has proposed a new net-zero elementary school for grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, on the Fort River site. It would replace Wildwood and Fort River Elementary Schools. The proposed three-story building is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026 and reach a capacity of 575 students.

Taxpayers will have to decide first if building the school is better than renovating the existing Crocker Farm and Wildwood Elementary Schools in the town, which would be a $40 million investment per school to make them ADA-accessible and a proper learning environment.

The town will hold a special election vote on the school on May 2.