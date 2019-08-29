Amherst residents unsupportive of proposed location for fire dept. and DPW

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst has identified locations for a new DPW and fire department, but some residents are worried about the sites.

After a committee was formed to study best options for new locations, the town landed on moving the fire department headquarters to where the current DPW building is located on South Pleasant Street.

The DPW would be moved to a field off of South East Street. According to the town manager’s report, the field is currently owned by Amherst College.

The town feels the new buildings would help improve public safety, and teams that included the fire chief, superintendent of public works, and assistant town manager went door to door in June to hear from residents.

They also held several meetings in June and July to get feedback. But one man who lives near the proposed DPW site said he doesn’t think it’s the best location.

“I don’t really think it’s a good idea,” Tony Costa told 22News. “I don’t want to be dealing with trucks and equipment coming in and out right next to my house. It’s a nice quiet area. It would be nice if it stayed that way.”

According to last week’s town manager report, comments received during listening sessions are being reviewed. The next steps are supposed to be determined this month.