Amherst residents vote in favor of Jones Library renovation project

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst voted ‘yes’ to a renovation project at Jones Library. This is a $36 million project that will restore and expand the library.

The vote in favor for the Jones Library project was passed by 65.4 percent. Just under 14 million dollars has been awarded through a MBLC grant from the state. Roughly six and a half million is coming from trustee commitment. The town will now fund the remaining $15.8 million.

22News spoke with Katherine Appy, chair of Amherst Forward, about the future of the library, “It’s going to be accessible, its going to be off fossil fuels, we’re going to be able to serve seniors better. We’re going to be able serve people to rely on ESOL services in a more significant way.”

Supporters of the renovation project hope the new library will function as a community center for the town. The library was originally built in 1928.