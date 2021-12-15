Amherst retirement community donates toys to foster children in Springfield

This photo, provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame, shows Baby Nancy, by Shindana Toys; Sidewalk Chalk, by Crayola; and Jenga, by Parker Brothers, left to right, that were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov, 5, 2020. The honorees were chosen by a panel of experts from among 12 finalists and will be on permanent display inside The Strong National Museum of Play, in Rochester, New York. (Victoria Gray/National Toy Hall of Fame via AP)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Applewood retirement community will donate toys to more than 80 Springfield foster children.

Residents and team members will come together to spread some holiday cheer over at Springfield Child Services on Wednesday at Applewood located on 1 Spencer Drive in Amherst.

Each of the kids had the opportunity to write their desired Christmas gift on a tag, and the requests will be fulfilled by the staff and residents at the retirement center. Applewood will also donate winter accessories such as hats and gloves to Springfield Child Services.