BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Road on Route 9 in Belchertown is currently closed due to a car accident.

Belchertown Police say the accident has left electrical wires in the roadway between Lower Federal Street and Guld Road. The National Grid has been notified to repair the issue, according to police.

Police add that those driving in the area should seek an alternative route.